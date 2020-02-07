Hampton
Picture it: Miami, 1985... retirees Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia all under one roof where anything can happen.
Get ready for an evening of laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads and quick-witted one-liners as The Golden Girls take to the stage — as puppets. “That Golden Girls Show!” parodies favorite classic episodes from Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes and Rose's tales from St. Olaf to Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for first-timers, it’s a joyful introduction to the brilliance of the television series.
“The Golden Girls” ran for seven seasons and produced an astounding 180 episodes. Each of its four stars won an Emmy Award for her performance, with the series receiving critical accolades for its humor as well as its tackling of hot-button issues from immigration to elder care and homelessness.
“That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” (described as “Hilarious!” by Entertainment Weekly) played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway and now arrives in Coastal Virginia for a one-night-only engagement.
“Whether theatergoers are fans of the series or just meeting the Golden Girls for the first time, this puppet parody is sure to charm,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “The television show ran from 1985 to 1992 and was ahead of its time in terms of inclusion and diversity. We’re thrilled to present this fun-loving tribute as part of our OUT at The American series in collaboration with Outwire 757.”
"That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody"
Saturday, February 15, 2020 | 8 p.m.
Preferred Seating $50; Standard Seating $35
The American Theatre
125 East Mellen Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.