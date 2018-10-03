Though the effects of Hurricane Florence were thankfully much less devastating to the local area than expected, for those working hourly, low-paying jobs and already struggling to make ends meet, a few days of missed work can be catastrophic. The USAA Foundation, Inc. recognized the need for post-hurricane support in our community and generously donated $50,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads for hurricane relief efforts.
The funds are being used to support our neighbors in need of assistance after missing work due to mandatory evacuation orders and job closures issued in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. Veterans, active duty military and their families can get help by calling 757-858-7777. Anyone else needing post-hurricane support should call 757-587-4202.
“We are incredibly thankful for the unwavering support we have received from USAA and The USAA Foundation,” said Carol McCormack, president and CEO of United Way of South Hampton Roads. “They called us even before the hurricane made landfall to offer their help. The USAA Foundation is a true friend to this community and to our organization.”
“The USAA Foundation, Inc. and the nearly 600 USAA Chesapeake employees are grateful to support the United Way of Hampton Roads,” said Harriet Dominique, Senior Vice President of USAA Corporate Responsibility and President of The USAA Foundation, Inc. “We salute their work that fulfills so many needs and enhances the lives of those within the local community.”
In South Hampton Roads, one in three families is either living in poverty or are one unexpected life event from it. Many of them make too much to qualify for government services but not enough to pay for the basic costs of living. They are trapped in a gap between public assistance and self-sufficiency. A lost job, health issue, disabled car or even a hurricane can throw them and their family into complete crisis, often resulting in a downward spiral.
These are the people most affected by work hours lost to Hurricane Florence. The funds given by The USAA Foundation will help fill the earning gap created by the hurricane, hopefully keeping these victims out of crisis and making them whole again.
To learn more about United Way’s efforts in our community and how you can donate, visit their website at unitedwayshr.org.
