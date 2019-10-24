Hampton
Performing traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts, Cirque Mei delivers a kaleidoscope of heart-pounding athleticism and artistry. Audiences of all ages will marvel at hoop diving, collective bicycle skills, contortionists, ladder balancing, and more, as 40 of the world’s most elite circus artists and acrobats display their remarkable talents.
Hailing from the Hebei Province in the People’s Republic of China, which once served as the imperial summer residence of Qing Dynasty emperors, Cirque Mei’s majesty celebrates China’s longstanding circus traditions with colorful costumes, authentic music, and soaring spectacle.
Cirque Mei was founded in 1976 and features traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful and lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts including Hoops Diving, Lion Dance, Collective Bicycle Skills, Flying Meteors, Foot Juggling with Umbrellas, Female Contortion, and Ladder Balancing Act.
“Cirque Mei’s gravity-defying acrobatics and circus acts will take your breath away,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “This performance marks the inaugural production in our Windows on the World series, which welcomes global artistic influences to Coastal Virginia. This dynamic company reminds us that art and creative expression has no borders.”
Cirque Mei
Oct. 26
8:00 p.m.
The American Theatre
Preferred Seating $50; Standard Seating $35
