While pigs in a blanket, flavored with Dijon mustard and caraway seeds, are really special (and delicious), we made ours extra special by shaping them into a circle for easy grabbing. This pull-apart pigs in a blanket recipe, using cocktail franks and crescent roll dough, takes your childhood favorite to the next level, and is best served with plenty of Dijon mustard.
Do you have to wrap pigs in a blanket in crescent roll dough?
No! You can use other store-bought doughs to wrap cocktail franks. Puff pastry is one of our favorites, which adds a little extra elegance to this easy appetizer.
What goes with pigs in a blanket?
Try mixing up a classic cocktail to serve with this homemade pigs in a blanket recipe. They also make for a great addition to a festive cocktail party spread and complement plenty of other appetizers!
How can I mix up the flavors of pigs in a blanket?
Adding flavors into the roll or sprinkling different spices on top offers a little pizzazz to these classic bite-sized appetizers. Here are three variations to spice up (literally!) your go-to party starter:
Jalapeño Popper Pigs in a Blanket: Combine 1/2 cup cream cheese with 1/4 cup jarred jalapeños in a food processor and blend to combine. Spread 1 teaspoon of the mixture onto each crescent strip before adding the sausage and rolling. Garnish with a thin slice of fresh jalapeño before baking.
Pretzel Pigs in a Blanket: Combine 5 cups water and 1/3 cup baking soda in a large pot and bring to a boil. Spread crescent strips with a heaping teaspoon of mustard before adding sausage. Using tongs or a strainer, dip each wrapped sausage into the boiling water for 5 seconds and place on parchment-lined baking sheet. Garnish with coarse sea salt and bake as directed.
German Pigs in a Blanket: Use German-style sausage like Bratwurst, halved vertically if too thick, and cut into 2 1/2-inch lengths. Spread each crescent strip with 1 teaspoon grainy mustard and 1 teaspoon drained sauerkraut. Garnish with caraway seeds.
Pigs in a blanket
Yields: 8 - 10
Prep time: 0 hours 0 mins
Total time: 0 hours 45 mins
Ingredients
1 12-oz package cocktail franks
2 tubes refrigerated crescent roll dough
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 large egg
1 tsp. caraway seeds
Mustard, for serving
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Unroll dough and brush with mustard. Cut each triangle in half lengthwise to create 2 skinnier triangles.
Place 1 frank on each wide end of dough, then roll up and arrange on prepared sheet in two concentric circles, making sure dough on both circles touches.
Beat egg with 1 Tbsp water, brush over dough and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Bake until golden brown, 18 to 22 min. Serve with mustard.
