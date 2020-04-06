Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC) is thinking outside the box to develop solutions that allow girls to stay active and continue learning and leading amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. While the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program's booth sales had to be suspended prior to the original sale dates, girls are still finding ways to reach out to potential customers through a digital platform - this includes the Council’s Digital Cookie page, Cookies Care. Customers may continue receiving cookies to munch on through digital purchases and also support Cookies Care by buying boxes to be donated to health care professionals, first responders and community heroes like truck drivers, city workers, and grocery store employees. In addition, the purchases will help girls meet their goals and know that their Girl Scout experiences will continue. Customers may also email a member of GSCCC's product program team to support a particular troop and be connected to a troop's cookie inventory, email chrisr@gsccc.org. Three Virginia Beach Girl Scouts were eager to assist community heroes and set up a virtual donation “cookie booth” where cookies are finding their way to nurses and emergency personnel. Read their inspiring story Good Morning America’s website.
And despite the fact that the offices and properties are closed, and activities have been cancelled,girls are finding ways to continue Girl Scouting and to get involved in projects that help their communities. Girl Scout Ambassador Caroline was recognized by local media for creating dozens of hand-made protective face masks for donation after hearing her mom discuss a shortage of equipment available to herself and fellow nurses at a local hospital. Caroline created a video and a blog detailing how others can do the same.
GSCCC remains dedicated to serving girls and has created a special web page called “Just for Me” that is a solution many families are looking for to help keep their kids engaged. The web page offers specialized programming for children in grades K-12 that can be done from home or at a social distance. There are hours of free programming available to the community where children can learn about leadership, STEM and the great outdoors on the site.
" I know these are challenging times," says GSCCC CEO Tracy Keller. "Staff, volunteers and parents are working hard to make sure girls have an outlet through Girl Scouts at home with their families. We are offering virtual programs and safe ways for cookies to get to customers, perhaps bringing a bit of happiness along the way."
About Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast
Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, a United Way agency, serves over 11,000 girls in grades K through 12 with the help of more than 5,000 adult volunteers in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Girl Scouts offers a one-of-a-kind leadership development program for girls, unleashing the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ in every girl. Since 1912, Girl Scouts has been building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.gsccc.org or call 1-800-77SCOUT.
