The iconic Broadway show “Fiddler on the Roof” takes over Chrysler Hall from Nov. 19 to 24, featuring all the lovely songs that make this musical so endearing: “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset;’ “If I Were A Rich Man;’ “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!).”
Based on original staging by Jerome Robbins and choreographed by renowned Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, this national tour by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher is a feast for the eyes and ears, and full of family traditions. It’s a play not to be missed this season.
Jonathan Von Mering, who plays the role of Lazar Wolf, recently shared his thoughts on the production.
Where were you born and what led you to the world of entertainment?
I was born in Davis, California, but when I was 4, we moved to Boston, Massachusetts. I did the compulsory fifth-grade play – I played weasel No. 3 – and I was delighted with that experience. I must have considered myself a very experienced actor by seventh grade because I remember being really excited to work on “As You Like It.” My mother was always supportive and really loved the arts so she would take us to see plays and musicals when we were younger. So that exposure helped to develop an interest in it. By the time I was in high school, I was doing every play and did a community theater production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” I loved it. It was an amazing experience. I went on to study in the university, and I am in the early stages of my career now.
I understand something pretty amazing happened when you were a student at the University of Southern California. Tell us about it.
I was in the singing group The USC SoCal VoCals. We had won the a cappella singing championship and we were invited to go and sing at the White House for President (Barack) Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. It was a holiday party and we sang Christmas and other holiday songs. It was incredible and definitely a once in a lifetime kind of a thing.
Tell us about getting the part of Lazar Wolf.
I actually sent in a video audition from Europe where I was traveling at the time. It was totally out of the blue. I had not been auditioning for musicals. I love singing and this one totally came out of nowhere. I’m super excited. I love this show and thought that touring would be a great adventure at this time of my life. It was something I had to say “yes” to.
What is “Fiddler on the Roof” about and why should people come to see it?
In essence, “Fiddler” is about Tevye, a very poor dairyman living at the beginning of the 20th century in Russia, in a small Jewish community where they are trying to keep their way of life while the world changes around them. Tevye has three daughters (who) have to get married, and the show is about how he tries to hold on to what he believes in with all these changes happening to him and all around him.
For someone who has never seen “Fiddler,” it’s an amazing story with many memorable characters and it has this almost fairy-tale type quality of transporting you to a different time and place with the music wonderfully woven into the storytelling and dancing. It has this wonderful blend of joy and sadness. A great example is the song, ‘Sunrise, Sunset,’ a melancholic reflection of the passage of time, followed in the show immediately by this physical, thrilling wedding dance that brings this huge spark of energy right after the somber moment before.
If you have seen the show, this particular production has been lovingly assembled and it will feel really fresh to people. Everyone is really, really proud and excited to be working on this beautiful story and the way it is staged and performed, it feels like it has something to say about the present time.
How similar or different is this production from the movie and which production is it based on?
This is the touring version of Bartlett Sher’s 2015 Broadway production. The story is the same from the film but there are a couple of tweaks that the director has made that I think are very smart.
Do you have a favorite scene in the show?
I really love the first scene between Chava, the youngest daughter of Tevye, and Fyedka, a Russian who sees her around and has an interest in her. There is this incredible guardedness the first time they meet when you can tell they have the same soul and are meant for each other, but everything in the world is against them coming together. Seeing how they navigate that is always cool to watch.
I also want to give a shout out to the dancers because the dancers on our show work so hard and are so very talented and they really, really bring the show to life in a stunning way.
Can you share an anecdote from the show?
This is a recent one and a really beautiful one for me. It’s always an honor to do the show but I was having just an exhausting day, and in the moment right before the wedding in Act I where they step on the glass as part of the ritual and we are all about to shout mazel tov, someone in the audience shouts “heeeeey!” and it reminded me how joyful that moment is and it made all of us light up.
One thing I love about live theater is that the medium reflects life in that you have one chance to see it, you come face to face with it and then it’s gone as soon as it was there. It’s like a memory. There is also an immediacy and urgency to live theater where there is a direct connection between the actor and the audience that I think is really, really exciting.
For tickets, dates and more info, go to www.sevenvenues.com/events/detail/fiddler-on-the-roof.
George “Yiorgo” Pantas is a Hampton Roads arts, entertainment and sports writer. A stage, TV and movie actor, he is also an educator, motivational speaker, writer, storyteller and columnist.
