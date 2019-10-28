Halloween is a fun time for kids to get dressed up as their favorite costumes and take to the streets in search of candy, and the occasional scare or silly trick.
Sailors with children are encouraged to check their local laws and guidelines for trick-or-treating in their area. Around Hampton Roads, most cities require that all trick-or-treating is finished by 8:00 p.m. on Halloween and only children 12 years old and younger are allowed to participate.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has several safety tips for parents:
• Swords, knives, and similar costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
• Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
• Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
• Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.
• Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Always walk and don’t run from house to house.
• Always test makeup in a small area first before applying to the face. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible eye irritation.
• Look both ways before crossing the street. Use established crosswalks wherever possible.
• Lower your risk for serious eye injuries by not wearing decorative contact lenses.
• Walk on sidewalks whenever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
• Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.
• Eat only factory wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
• Enter homes only if you are with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Don’t stop at dark houses.
• Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
Although Halloween is typically thought of as a holiday for children, adults also celebrate the holiday with Halloween-themed costume parties. Whether you’re a parent taking your child trick-or-treating, or simply going to a Halloween party, have a plan, be safe and enjoy the tradition that brings in lots of sweet treats.
