Virginia Arts Festival will present a series of outdoor concerts this fall in its Outdoor Courtyard at 440 Bank Street, Clay & Jay Barr Education Center, Norfolk. The series will feature classical and jazz concerts, at both evening and morning times, and will feature some of the region’s most gifted artists.
“Since the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we have heard from many fans how much they miss live performances of great music, and we wanted to offer this safe opportunity to folks who are craving the satisfaction that only a live performance can bring.” said the Festival’s Perry Artistic Director Robert W. Cross. “These concerts, with safe, socially distanced seating outdoors will offer great opportunities to hear the music you love performed by top artists.”
The Fall Arts Celebration series begins September 25 and includes the following programs:
Evening Chamber Music
Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6pm (Rain date September 26)
For classical music lovers, the series starts off with a great evening of chamber music, featuring the Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players Debra Wendells Cross, flute; Elizabeth Coulter Vonderheide, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; and Jake Fowler, cello; for a program including the Haydn Flute Trio No. 1 in C major, Beethoven’s String Trio in C minor, Op. 9, No. 3, and Mozart’s Flute Quartet in D major, K.285.
Courtyard Jazz - John Toomey Quartet
Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 5pm (Rain date October 4)
Jazz fans will welcome this Saturday evening concert! Famed for their performances at the Festival’s Attucks Jazz Club, John Toomey and Jimmy Masters will light up the Courtyard with an evening of jazz standards. Featuring John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, Brian Caputo on drums, and Eddie Williams on saxophone.
Morning Chamber Music
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30am (Rain date October 8)
Some of the most devoted fans have enjoyed Virginia Arts Festival Coffee Concerts, morning performances by great artists. This morning outdoor concert features Debra Wendells Cross, flute, and Barbara Chapman, harp, in arrangements of Baroque and Classical sonatas, works of women composers, and traditional folk music with arrangements of “Greensleeves” and “Flow Gently Sweet Afton.”
Courtyard Jazz - Jae Sinnett Trio
Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 5pm (Rain date October 18)
One of the region’s best-known jazz artists is Jae Sinnett, beloved for his performances and recordings, and avidly listened to by thousands of fans in his acclaimed programs on WHRV-FM. For jazz fans looking for a great Saturday night show, this outdoor concert by the Jae Sinnett Trio is just the ticket.
Tickets for the Virginia Arts Festival Fall Arts Celebration concerts are just $20 and are on sale now, online at vafest.org or by phone at 757-282-2822.
About the Virginia Arts Festival
Since 1997, the Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the cultural scene in southeastern Virginia, presenting great performers from around the world to local audiences and making this historic, recreation-rich region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. As an arts leader, the Festival has brought millions of dollars economic impact to the region and has driven the creation of new arts spaces and opportunities for artists, audiences, and the region’s diverse communities. The Festival has presented numerous U.S. and regional premieres, and regularly commissions new works of music, dance, and theater from some of today’s most influential composers, choreographers and playwrights. The Festival’s arts education programs reach tens of thousands of area schoolchildren each year through student matinees, in-school performances, artists’ residencies, master classes and demonstrations.
