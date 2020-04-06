The Virginia Arts Festival’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of all patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff. In conformance with Governor Ralph Northam’s statewide ban on events over 10 people, and due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, Virginia Arts Festival events through June 14 will be rescheduled, postponed, or canceled effective Friday, April 3, 2020.
"Thank you for your patience and your continued patronage as we work through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions on travel have impacted our ability to bring world-class artists to our stages, and safety measures such as closing facilities and limiting public gatherings have forced us to reschedule, postpone, or cancel many upcoming performances,” Said Robert W. Cross, Perry Artistic Director, Virginia Arts Festival. “We are working hard to reschedule as many events as we can. Until we can safely gather again, I wish you good health, and I look forward to seeing you at a Virginia Arts Festival performance once the crisis has ended."
To stay up to date on rescheduled performances, please visit vafest.org/message and follow the Virginia Arts Festival on social media @VaArtsFest.
The Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay Barr Education Center and VAF offices will stay closed to visitors, however, administrative staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. To stay informed on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov for the latest updates.
Ticketing information
Ticketholders have several options including ticket exchanges, donation of tickets, and refunds. Patrons should visit vafest.org/message for full information.
About the Virginia Arts Festival
Since 1997, the Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the cultural scene in southeastern Virginia, presenting great performers from around the world to local audiences and making this historic, recreation-rich region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. The Festival has presented numerous U.S. and regional premieres, and regularly commissions new works of music, dance, and theater from some of today’s most influential composers, choreographers and playwrights. The Festival’s arts education programs reach tens of thousands of area schoolchildren each year through student matinees, in-school performances, artists’ residencies, master classes and demonstrations. For more information, visit vafest.org.
