VIRGINIA BEACH
On September 4, The Virginia Beach Art Center, home of The Artists Gallery, opens “Sea Of Change,” a Mid-Atlantic regional exhibition featuring some of the best artists from South Carolina to Pennsylvania. They have created art celebrating the beauty of our ocean or warning of its challenges. You can view all artwork on your phone or laptop at www.artcentervb.org, or see it in the gallery, beginning Friday with a special opening day.
In addition, VBAC will offer a live video award ceremony at 7 p.m., September 4, on Facebook Live. During the broadcast, you can tour the submitted entries individually, and view the Judge's Remarks. The exhibition was juried and judged by Gary Ryan, Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Find the Facebook page under “The Artists Gallery - at the Virginia Beach Art Center."
The exhibition will be featured until September 27.
On our website, our previous shows, “Waterways”, “Garden of Life” and “Following The Light”, “Heroes Among Us” and “Less is More” remain available for viewing and purchase.
The Virginia Beach Art Center is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes and pottery classes in a fully equipped center located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The Artists Gallery is an artists’ co-operative providing space for working, exhibiting and showcasing original fine art by local and regional artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.