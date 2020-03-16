MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Navy Midshipman Chase Liddon, from Virginia Beach, Virgina, participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community.
More than 270 midshipmen from NROTC units around the country chose to serve as surface warfare officers. Each selecting midshipmen are ranked according to their grade point average, aptitude scores and physical fitness.
“NROTC has provided me with a controlled environment to practice leadership styles and deal with conflicts tactfully,” said Liddon. “It has also provided me with ample personal and professional personnel connections and resources.”
According to their rankings, each midshipman provided a preference of ship or homeport to the junior officer detailer at the Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee. If these preferences were available, they were assigned as requested.
“I’m looking forward to learning new things the most on my first ship,” said Liddon. “I’m most excited to begin working on qualifications and helping my sailors do the same.”
Liddon, a 2016 Tallwood High School graduate, has selected to serve aboard USS Donald Cook. He is majoring in Russian while attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduation, Liddon will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and report aboard Donald Cook as a surface warfare officer.
Donald Cook is a guided missile destroyer capable of completing diverse missions such as anti-air and anti-submarine warfare. The ship is currently homeported in Rota, Spain.
"As a new junior officer, I think my perceptiveness will serve me well,” said Liddon. “I am able to take both negative and positive feedback and adapt accordingly. Additionally, I am approachable and hope to continue to be in my role as a JO for the benefit of my sailors.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
The midshipmen’s ship selection is not only a major personal milestone but also an important day for the ships in the fleet. Not only do the midshipmen choose where they are going to start their Navy career, but the ship they choose will also gain a motivated, eager, young officer to help lead and improve an already great team, according to Navy officials.
"NROTC prepares our future Surface Warfare Officers with a foundation in leadership and ethics as well as basic training in five warfighting competencies; Firefighting, Damage Control, Seamanship, Watchstanding and Small Arms Handling and Marksmanship, all essential skills on a ship," said Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, which includes the NROTC Program. "I am enormously proud of our graduating midshipman for completing this demanding program, and look forward to them joining the fleet."
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Liddon, as well as others at the command, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“The SWO ship selection process means a culmination of four years of work coming to an end and the beginning of a new chapter where I will continue to learn,” said Liddon. “It is a time for both celebration and preparation.”
