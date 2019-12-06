Do you know a child who loves to sing? The Virginia Children’s Chorus will hold auditions for new students for the Spring 2020 season on Jan. 6, 7 and 11, 2020.
Auditions will be at Talbot Park Baptist Church, 6919 Granby St., Norfolk. Audition timeslots are scheduled in advance through our Chorus Manager.
We welcome boys and girls entering grades 1 through 12 – from young beginners to serious high school singers. We have a choice of Norfolk or Virginia Beach rehearsal sites for singers in the two younger choirs (approx. grades 1 to 7). Group try-outs are available for children entering grades 1 through 3. Tuition assistance is available. All students receive excellent voice training and perform in concert while making new friends and having fun!
See videos of our choirs performing on the Virginia Children’s Chorus Facebook page and YouTube channel.
To learn more about how the Virginia Children's Chorus can help your child discover the joys of singing, call (757) 440-9100 or e-mail us at vcccmgr@verizon.net. For more details, go to www.vachildrenschorus.org.
