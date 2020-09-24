VIRGINIA BEACH
The Virginia Beach Art Center, home of The Artists Gallery, will open its next regional exhibition on October 2. “Virginia is For Artists” is a juried statewide exhibition featuring some of the best work from around the Commonweatlh. There is also a special section for Virginia art teachers, with an award all its own.
The Brock Gallery will be open all day for first viewing on October 2. In addition, we will offer a live video award ceremony at 7 p.m., that evening , on the Virginia Beach Art Center Facebook page. During the broadcast, you can tour the submitted entries individually, view the Judges Remarks, and even purchase artwork easily!
On our website, artcentervb.org, our previous shows, “Waterways,” “Garden of Life,” “Following the Light,” “Heroes Among Us,” “Less Is More” and Sea Of Change” remain available for viewing and purchase.
The Virginia Beach Art Center is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes and pottery classes in a fully equipped center located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The Artists Gallery is an artists’ co-operative providing space for working, exhibiting and showcasing original fine art by local and regional artists.
