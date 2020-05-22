Hampton Roads
Virginia Opera, The Official Opera Company of the Commonwealth of Virginia, is pleased to announce the live streaming presentation of its critically acclaimed 2016 performance of Charles Gounod’s Romeo & Juliet, Thursday May 28. The production—broadcast in its entirety—will be hosted on YouTube beginning at 7:00 p.m., complete with an introduction by VO’s Artistic Director Adam Turner, fellow conductor John Baril, and members of the cast including Kimberly Sogioka (Stephano), Ashraf Sewailam (Count Capulet), and Efrain Solis (Mercutio).
Romeo & Juliet begins at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the introductory remarks, there will be a live chat, along with a twenty-minute intermission during the approximately two-hour thirty-minute performance. The intermission will feature additional brand-new interviews with principal cellist Mike Daniels from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and fight director Kara Wooten.
Maestro Turner: “Following last month’s hugely successful streaming of our production of Puccini’s La Bohème, we are thrilled to follow up with the timeless story of Romeo & Juliet. I am very excited to once again connect with its cast, as well as our fans during the YouTube live chat. In this time of distancing, the overwhelming sense of community generated during the past performance event was not only welcome, but also palpable in a rather surprising way; the online exchanges offering not only a vital rebroadcast of a great VO production, but also in its ability to seemingly span not only distance, but time as well.”
Following is the text of the original 2016 Virginia Opera press release, with details on the cast and production. Romeo & Juliet will remain on YouTube on demand through June 11, 2020.
