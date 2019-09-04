NORFOLK, VA
UPDATE:
Due to impending weather, Virginia Opera and FestEvents have made the joint decision to relocate Opera in the Park on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. to the Edythe C. and Stanley L. Harrison Opera House.
Lawn/Parking Lot will open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert will begin in the theatre at the scheduled time— 7:30 p.m.
The Virginia Opera is pleased to announce its 11th annual Opera in the Park celebration on Sept. 7 at Norfolk’s Town Point Park. Produced in conjunction with Norfolk Festevents, Opera in the Park is a free, open to the public all-ages picnic-style event that marks the official launch of each Virginia Opera season. The VO celebrates its 45th anniversary season in 2019-20.
Town Point Park gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with evening concert entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra conducted by Virginia Opera Artistic Director Adam Turner, with The Virginia Opera Chorus and rising stars from the VO’s renowned Herndon Foundation Emerging Artists Program. Opera in the Park will once again be emceed by Virginia Opera’s own “Doc Opera,” Dr. Glenn Winters. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic supplies and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages. Local craft beer, Virginia wines and food truck vendors will all be on hand to provide food and beverages for purchase. Free drawings for a selection of fabulous prizes will be conducted throughout the evening, for tickets to the opera and other local arts events and attractions, as well as restaurant gift certificates.
"Our 2019 Opera in the Park means a free public evening of spectacular entertainment and fun for thousands of Commonwealth residents, who will get to enjoy opera’s greatest moments, highlights from Virginia Opera’s 45th Anniversary season, and Broadway show tunes," said Russell P. Allen, Virginia Opera President and CEO. "As we embrace a season in which we urge audience members to 'Capture Your Culture' I can think of no finer way to do just that than by joining us at Town Point Park for the beginning of what will be a remarkable 45th anniversary season."
“I love this annual opportunity to bring opera to the community, to conduct the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, and to offer everyone from seasoned opera-goers to newcomers alike a selection of 'greatest hits' performed by so many exceptional artists," said Adam Turner, Virginia Opera Artistic Director. "As always, we will feature some of opera’s most beloved works — the Act 2 'Finale' from Bizet’s Carmen, 'O soave fanciulla,' from La Bohème, and 'Celeste Aida' from our forthcoming 2019-20 season production of Aida, as well as a selection of Broadway favorites including, 'Put on Your Sunday Clothes' from Hello Dolly! I’m also very pleased to welcome The Virginia Opera Chorus for a special surprise selection. This year’s Opera in the Park promises to be the perfect entrée for anyone curious about opera or the VO, and a real crowd-pleaser for those already in-the-know.”
Virginia Opera is proud to partner with Norfolk Festevents, VisitNorfolk, and City of Norfolk, with additional support from Harbor’s Edge and Virginia Eye Consultants, and is extremely grateful to all of the individuals and sponsors who make Opera in the Park possible.
Virginia Opera’s 45th Anniversary Season (2019-20)
Tosca – Giacomo Puccini
Norfolk - OCT 4, 6 & 8, 2019 | Fairfax - OCT 12 & 13, 2019 | Richmond - OCT 18 & 20, 2019
Il Postino (The Postman) – Daniel Catán
Norfolk - NOV 8, 10 & 12, 2019 | Fairfax - NOV 16 & 17, 2019 | Richmond - NOV 22 & 24, 2019
Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Gioachino Rossini
Norfolk - JAN 31, FEB 2 & 4, 2020 | Fairfax - FEB 15 & 16, 2020 | Richmond - FEB 21 & 23, 2020
Aida – Giuseppe Verdi
Norfolk - MAR 20, 22 & 23, 2020 | Richmond - MAR 27 & 29, 2020
Subscription Information
Subscription tickets for all 4 productions are on sale now for performances in Norfolk and Richmond starting as low as $75.
About Virginia Opera
Virginia Opera Association, Inc., in its 45th season, is known and respected nationwide for the identification and presentation of the finest young artists, for the musical and dramatic integrity of its productions, and for the ingenuity and variety of its education and outreach programs. Mainstage performances in three markets across the Commonwealth reach nearly 50,000 attendees annually. In March of 1994, by unanimous vote of the Virginia General Assembly, Virginia Opera was named The Official Opera Company of the Commonwealth of Virginia in recognition of the organization’s contribution to the state as well as to the world of opera. For tickets and information visit vaopera.org or call 866.673.7282.
