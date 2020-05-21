Due to social distancing protocols, Virginia Stage Company will be hosting a Virtual Summer Theatre Camp for students. Each camp will take place virtually through video communications site, Zoom. The Summer Theatre Camp is one of many virtual offerings Virtual Stage Company is currently providing for both student and adult theatre artists. For more information, visit https://www.vastage.org/virtual.
There will be nine sessions of one-week camps, divided by age group. Among the camp offerings are: "Virtual Stage Summer Theatre Camp” to focus on theatre skills; “The Show Must Go Online!” to write and perform a virtual performance; a Professional Actor’s Bootcamp for teenagers serious about their craft; and an “On Camera” Camp for writing and performing for the camera.
Each session of camp will require computer and internet access, as well as a Zoom account. After signing up for a session, each camper will receive a “Camp in a Box” including a camp t-shirt, activity supplies, and Virginia Stage Company swag.
Registration begins today, May 14. All camps will be limited to 12 students per session. See below for more information on the camps’ age groups and descriptions. Sign up now for reduced early registration pricing. Scholarships are available by application.
Virtual Stage Summer Theatre Camp - Level 1
Focus on your theatre skills with our one-week fundamentals camp! Working with professional theater artists, a select class of campers will participate in fun, virtual experiences that engage their imaginations and develop their passion and ability in theatre arts. Camp activities include creative playwriting, character study, improvisation, movement, games, and more!
June 22-26: Age 10-13
June 29-July 3: Age 14-17
July 13-17: Age 10-13
July 20-24: Age 14-17
Registration starts at $175
“The Show Must Go Online!” Theatre Camp - Level 2
Work with fellow artists to write and perform a special Virtual VSC Camp Production! Working with professional theatre artists, advanced students will work closely with VSC instructors for one week to imagine, write, rehearse, and create an original production to be presented online!
July 6- 10: Age 14-17
July 27-31: Age 10-13
Registration starts at $175
Professional Actor’s Bootcamp
Prepare to audition for schools, enter the industry, or just raise the bar of your current work in focused sessions with four current, working industry professionals.
Jessica Holt, Billy Bustamante, Robyne Parrish, and other professional artists will share tips and experiences accompanied by individualized coaching to take your game to the next level and make you more prepared for successful auditions - professionally and academically.
June 29-July 3: Age 14-17
Registration starts at $350
“On Camera” Camp: Writing and Performing for the Camera
Excellent on-camera talent understands good camera technique as well as storytelling. This week-long exploration familiarizes students with good camera technique for use in film, video, and social media storytelling of all types.
August 3-7: Aged 10-13
August 10-14: Aged 14-17
Registration starts at $175
