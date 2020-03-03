HAMPTON ROADS, VA
Celebrating a century of service to the Hampton Roads community, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce the programming for its historic 100th anniversary season. The year-long celebration will feature audience favorites returning to the VSO stage, as well as a wide variety of talented artists who originally hail from Hampton Roads.
Suffolk native and Metropolitan Opera star Ryan Speedo Green returns home to open the season. A graduate of the Governor’s School for the Arts, Greene quickly established himself as an artist of international demand at the world’s leading opera houses. The program, featuring a variety operatic showstoppers and African American spirituals, will highlight Green’s incredible vocal range. The evening will conclude with Dvork’s New World Symphony, under the baton of Rossen Milanov, music director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.
In October the VSO celebrates the roaring ‘20s as pianist Natasha Paremski returns for her third appearance. Two jazz-influenced piano blockbusters, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Ravel’s Concerto in G, will showcase Paremski’s virtuosity in this engaging performance. Returning to the region to lead the orchestra will be Akiko Fujimoto, associate conductor of the Minnesota Symphony and Music Director of the Mid-Texas Symphony.
Grammy-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis makes his first appearance with the VSO in November. Joining him for an exciting program, featuring a recent saxophone concerto by John Adams, is Norfolk native and audience favorite Thomas Wilkins, who leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra as well as the Omaha Symphony.
The Virginia Symphony’s founding chorusmaster, Don McCullough, returns to celebrate the holidays! After his departure from the VSO, McCullough led the Kennedy Center’s Master Chorale and is currently director of the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus (FL).
McCullough will conduct the VSO Chorus in excerpts from the Messiah, the perennial holiday favorite that continues to bring hope and joy to listeners nearly 300 years after it was written. Known worldwide for its “Hallelujah Chorus,” the oratorio will be accompanied by Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria.
Popular former VSO Resident Conductor Benjamin Rous returns in January to conduct Rachmaninoff’s final major composition, Symphonic Dances, popular for its colorful rhythms, gorgeous melodies, and beautiful alto saxophone solo. Newport News natives Brendon and Sterling Elliot, both past winners of various Sphinx awards, will make a rare joint appearance in Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Cello.
Norfolk native, international superstar, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Kishi Bashi joins the VSO in March for the full-orchestra premier of his groundbreaking work, Improvisations on EO 9066, written in honor of the 75th anniversary of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The piece was premiered by Miami’s Nu Deco Ensemble under the baton of Jacomo Bairos, who will lead the VSO for the weekend’s performances, which will conclude with Shostakovich’s stirring Symphony No. 10.
Rarely presented in a single evening, the complete Brandenburg Concertos will highlight the superb talent of the VSO musicians in March. The six Baroque masterpieces showcase individual instruments in melodies immediately recognized and beloved by musicians and audiences everywhere. This extraordinary program will be led by one of America’s most revered conductor/violinists, Cho-Liang “Jimmy” Lin, who is lauded all over the world and loved here in Virginia for his superb technique and leadership.
The VSO’s anniversary classics season concludes in April 2021 with an electrifying all- Tchaikovsky program featuring superstar pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk. The evening begins with Tchaikovsky’s luscious First Piano Concerto and concludes with his Symphony No. 4, a powerful and fitting finale to our celebratory season. Former VSO Assistant Conductor “Z” Kuwahara returns from his current post at Russia’s famed Marinsky Theatre to lead the orchestra.
Season tickets are available in packages of eight concerts at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News, Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, and the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach and start at just $192! Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale in July. Season tickets are available by calling the VSO Patron Services Team at 757.892.6366 or visiting virginiasymphony.org/subscriptions.
Sentara Healthcare is the Regional Presenting Partner for the 2020-21 season.
