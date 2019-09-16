NORFOLK
Males, Piercy and Lino (pronounced Leeno) and female, Chris-Anne, are the official names for the Virginia Zoo’s three red panda cubs born this summer. The Zoo launched an auction for the naming rights of the three new red panda cubs, in which all three names were purchased by separate individuals. The auction, which was set to last two weeks came to a close in just a short 72 hours where each name sold for the max bid of $2,500. The proceeds from the auction, a total of $7,500, will be donated to the Red Panda Network, a conservation partner of the Virginia Zoo.
In addition to raising funds for the Red Panda Network, the Zoo also sold a Zoodoption special in honor of the cubs, selling an impressive 48 symbolic adoptions which will help support the Zoo’s conservation fund.
“We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of the auction!” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We’re proud to be able to spread the message about these incredible creatures in need and raise money for their conservation efforts at the same time.”
The three cubs were born on June 18 at the Virginia Zoo’s Animal Wellness Campus to mom, Masu and dad, Timur. Masu and her cubs will remain off exhibit until later in the fall when animal care staff feel they can confidently navigate the trees and other exhibit features.
About the Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo, located in Norfolk, Virginia, is home to more than 700 exceptional animals representing over 100 fascinating species. Founded in 1901 and residing on 53 beautifully landscaped acres, the Virginia Zoo has demonstrated a commitment to saving and protecting the world’s wildlife by inspiring a passion for nature and taking conservation action at home and around the world. The Virginia Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is recognized as a global leader in education, recreation, science, wildlife conservation, and animal care and welfare. For more than a century, the Zoo has connected adults, families and school children with the natural world and its wildlife. To learn more, visit www.virginiazoo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.