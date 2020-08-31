Norfolk
Virginia Zoo virtual school programs offer memorable, fun and a highly educational way to learn about animals and conservation – and now Title 1 and Norfolk Public Schools are eligible to virtually attend a new “Career Chat and Q&A Session”. These two-way conversations with Zoo Educators give insight on what it’s like to work at a zoo.
“Because in-person field trips, outreach events, and classroom programs are not a viable option this fall, we had rethink our approach,” said Michelle Lewis, Education Manager. “Our mission is to engage our community to take action to save the world’s wildlife and the environment, and that means meeting them where they are, whether it is at the Zoo, at school, or in their own living rooms,” Lewis added.
The Education team is also offering other virtual programs for a minimal cost that allow students to explore the Zoo like never before. Take a live, interactive virtual “Zoo Tour” led by a passionate Educator. Or bring learning to life with a “Classroom Program” by virtually meeting two animal ambassadors and seeing biofacts. New “Scout Badge Workshops” are offered through Google Classroom and allow participants to complete badge requirements at their own pace, with different badges available monthly.
Choose from a variety of topics that will keep your group engaged as they learn more about the natural world around them. Each program includes science lessons aligned to Virginia’s Standards of Learning. Virginia Zoo school programs also fit curriculum requirements in North Carolina and private schools.
Paid programs range in cost from $30-$60 and last 30-45 minutes.
These programs are not just limited to school students. They make perfect activities for retirement centers, nursing homes and other organizations.
To book a program or learn more, visit virginiazoo.org/school-programs. All programs are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
About the Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo, located in Norfolk, is home to more than 700 exceptional animals representing over 100 fascinating species. Founded in 1901 and residing on 53 beautifully landscaped acres, the Virginia Zoo has demonstrated a commitment to saving and protecting the world’s wildlife by inspiring a passion for nature and taking conservation action at home and around the world. The Virginia Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is recognized as a global leader in education, recreation, science, wildlife conservation, and animal care and welfare. For more than a century, the Zoo has connected adults, families and school children with the natural world and its wildlife. To learn more, visit www.virginiazoo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.