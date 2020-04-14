HAMPTON ROADS
The VSO announced today a new online initiative expanding free access to educational and enrichment programming. Called the Music Learning Lab, the initiative is designed to serve all ages and levels for playing ability- including pre-kindergarten through university students.
The initial release announced today of more than 20 videos will feature the professional musicians of the VSO in short segments about everything from introducing young children to the instruments of a symphony orchestra to addressing more advanced level musical skill-building, including playing technique through virtual master classes. The Music Learning Lab comes in response to the need for new specialized online content as teachers and students adjust to the new realities of virtual learning. “Outstanding!” according to Danielle F. Roby, Senior Coordinator of Music Education and Theater for Norfolk Public Schools. “My deep appreciation to the VSO for the wonderful support to our music
programs!” The Virginia Symphony’s Music Learning Lab is supported in part by the Cook Foundation.
The initial release announced today includes the launch of three series or groups of related subject matter, with more planned for the future:
Virtual Petting Zoo: This first video series will introduce students in kindergarten through fifth grade to all the instruments of the orchestra. Students will learn about how each instrument makes sound, how they are made, and how they are used within the symphony. Each video will have a companion worksheet that reviews what was covered in each video and aligns with Virginia Standards of Learning.
Technique Tips: This series will cover a variety of beginner and advanced techniques for middle and high school students at a range of playing abilities. This provides an opportunity for students to hear hidden secrets from VSO musicians on how to improve their playing technique. Each technique was chosen by the musicians based on what they think is the most important skill for students of their instrument to practice.
Into the Spotlight: For advanced high school and university students getting ready to “step into the spotlight,” this series will provide advice from the pros - their tips and tricks will shed some light on how to tackle challenges and become a more confident musician. These virtual masterclasses on special topics cover overcoming performance anxiety, preparing for auditions, orchestral etiquette, bringing the notes on the page to life, and more!
A variety of other video series will be developed for future release.
The videos and accompanying materials will be available on the VSO YouTube page, as well as at virginiasymphony.org/learninglab.
As the region’s most celebrated musical, educational and entrepreneurial arts organization, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra continues to challenge expectations and push the boundaries of what an American orchestra can be as it approaches its 100th anniversary season next fall.
At the heart of the VSO’s narrative is innovation. In 1991 the VSO made a very bold move in appointing the gifted young American conductor JoAnn Falletta as its music director. Since then, the orchestra has received national attention for its unique mission serving a home area of 1.7 million across the diverse communities of southeastern Virginia. Through appearances at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall and commitment to adventurous programming, the VSO and its musicians have been highlighted in the media including The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Public Radio and BBC Worldwide News.
As the largest arts performing organization in southeastern Virginia, the VSO and VSO Chorus present more than 150 concerts and events to educate, enlighten and entertain more than 100,000 residents and visitors each year. Recent innovations include health and wellness programs, including interactive therapeutic experiences for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. As it approaches its Centennial year, the Orchestra and its legions of fans look forward with anticipation as the VSO conducts a worldwide search for its next music director.
