Virginia Beach
Wreaths Across America (WAA) is announcing that its Stem to Stone 5K Road Race to be held in Virginia Beach on October 10th, 2020 will now be held as a virtual event in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The goal of this race is, and always has been, to build community awareness and understanding of the organization's yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel these races have taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something healthy and fun, while supporting and giving back in their own community during this uncertain time.”
Bre Kingsbury, a member of Team Bear (which was formed after losing 40 Navy Seals) works to support Arlington National Cemetery (where many of those Seals are buried) said, “I’m proud to have the opportunity to mimic the courage and valor of our country's veterans by forging ahead with this event and offering folks the hope that a day of victory is ahead. I'm also hopeful that families use this as an opportunity to teach others that something as simple as running on a treadmill or your daily work-out run, can be transformed into something with significant meaning like, community spirit and American unity.”
Each individual $35 race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. During check out, registrants can designate the Sponsorship Group or participating Wreaths Across America Location they want their sponsored wreath allocated to including Team Bear (VA0080) and Arlington National Cemetery (ARLING). Registrants and Virtual participants will receive personalized racing bibs (On which we are encouraging participants to write the name of the person that they are running for) and commemorative finisher medallions, with event t-shirts being provided to the first 200 people to register, via the mail before race day! Additionally, Virtual Participants can submit their results through text or email and show up in official results. There is also an AP in which participants can use in order to feel more connected to the fun called RaceJoy.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit , Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).
You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. You can text WREATH22 to 20222 to sponsor a wreath for Arlington National Cemetery right from your phone.
This is the last race in a series of eight, in partnership with event management and timing company CompetitorME, which was announced earlier this year. These series of races were planned to feature eight 5K road races all over the country throughout the year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic these races have been transformed into many different forms to meet the needs of the individual areas in which they were held. Our last race in Maine was run as a live, in-person, event. However, our last two races has been made VIRTUAL events in accordance with state recommendations for social distancing.
Registration for virtual participation will be open through race day. To register, please visit www.competitorme.com/wreaths-across-america or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.