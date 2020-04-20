A good steak chimichurri recipe should have four things: plenty of fresh green herbs, punchy red wine vinegar, a hefty dose of garlic, and a touch (or a ton — your choice!) of spice. Oh, and perfectly charred, juicy grilled steak.
Chimichurri is a classic Argentinian sauce or marinade that turns everything it touches into flavor gold — seriously. It’s garlicky, tangy, and fresh thanks to a full cup of cilantro and parsley, so it brightens up any dish. Just like a squeeze of lemon or a sprinkle of flaky salt, it gives lip-smacking lift to any meal.
Plus, chimichurri is super easy to make. If you can whisk together an oil-and-vinegar dressing, you can make this sauce. Just stir together the oil and vinegar with some aromatics, add in the herbs, taste, drizzle (on everything), and it's done!
What can I do with chimichurri?
We love to serve chimichurri spooned over grilled strip steak, but it’s also great with sirloin, flank, or your favorite cut of beef. Try it as a steak taco topper or turn it into a dipping sauce for raw veggies. It’s also great on flaky white fish, buttery shrimp, or smoky grilled chicken. If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers the next morning, you can even drizzle chimichurri on top of a fried egg!
What goes with chimichurri steak?
Add your favorite summer veggies (we like bell peppers but you could also try eggplant or zucchini) to the grill when you’re making chimichurri steak — the zesty condiment makes any produce pop. Need something more substantial on the side? Grill thick slices of ciabatta or baguette (keep an eye on them, they can burn easily) and use them to mop up any additional sauce on your plate. Or, boil pasta while the grill heats up; Penne tossed in chimichurri is the summery pasta salad side we’ve been waiting for.
How long will chimichurri last?
Chimichurri will last in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1–2 weeks. If you’re making a big batch to use up all those extra fresh herbs, store the chimichurri in ice cube trays in the freezer until solid, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag. It’ll last in the freezer for up to 3 months — but with so many ways to use chimichurri, it’ll be gone long before then!
- Heat grill to medium. In large bowl, toss peppers with 1 Tbsp oil and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper. Season steak with 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper.
- Grill steak and peppers, covered, turning peppers occasionally until peppers are lightly charred and tender, 5 to 7 min. Add steak and cook to desired doneness, 5 to 8 min. per side. Transfer peppers to platter and steak to cutting board and let rest at least 5 min. before slicing.
- Meanwhile, in small bowl, combine vinegar, scallions, garlic, chile, remaining 2 Tbsp oil and pinch each salt and pepper. Stir in parsley and cilantro and serve with steak and peppers.
