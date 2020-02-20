Hampton
This spectacular Leap Year concert on February 29, 2020, is as rare as Linda Eder’s exquisite vocal prowess! From pop and standards to jazz and country, Eder has been enchanting audiences since she first burst onto the scene on the televised talent competition “Star Search.” Eighteen solo recordings later, she’s become a worldwide phenomenon.
Eder’s latest album, “If You See Me,” pays tribute to Broadway and beyond, delivering her unique song interpretation of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Frank Wildhorn, and more —chosen from a wish list submitted by her fans after requesting suggestions on her social media sites.
“It is her voice — a rangy, flexible throb driven by a seemingly inexhaustible stamina and topped with high notes that grow larger and fuller as she moves up the scale — that leaves you open-mouthed,” wrote Stephen Holdren for The New York Times. “With her impeccable intonation, she is an Olympic archer who always hits bull’s-eye dead center.”
Eder’s American Theatre debut marks the acclaimed singer’s first performance in Hampton Roads and an exciting opportunity to hear one of the most versatile and purest voices of our generation live onstage.
“Whether you’re a fan of The American Songbook, Broadway classics or pop hits, Linda Eder will captivate you with her stratospheric vocals,” commented Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “The historic American Theatre is the perfect venue to celebrate her repertoire and share this immense talent to Coastal Virginia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.