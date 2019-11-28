Norfolk
Richmond Ballet, The State Ballet of Virginia, and its beloved holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, returns to Chrysler Hall December 6-8 with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra playing for all four performances.
The Nutcracker will feature not only the company’s full roster of professional dancers and trainees, but also more than 100 accomplished local dance students from across Hampton Roads and North Carolina. These students rehearse weekly for three months for the unique opportunity to perform in a professional ballet production.
“It is thrilling for us to watch the children rehearse and see the performance come together,” says Brett Bonda Richmond Ballet Managing Director. “Their parents are in the audience, but so are so many other families from the Southside, the Peninsula, and North Carolina who love The Nutcracker and make it part of their annual holiday experience.”
This season marks Richmond Ballet Artistic Director Stoner Winslett’s 40th time staging her continually evolving version of The Nutcracker, which has been heralded as “one of the country’s most perfect [Nutcracker productions]” by The New York Times. With its colorful sets, fanciful costumes, and beloved characters, such as the Russian Bear and Mouse King, The Nutcracker continues to charm generations.
Showtimes:
December 6, 7:00 p.m.
December 7, 2:00 p.m.
December 7, 7:00 p.m.
December 8, 2:00 p.m.
Special Guest: There will be a special added “performer” during the Friday evening show. WAVY TV morning anchor Katie Collett will join the Ballet’s company dancers during the party scene in Act One, reviving memories of her own dance training as a child.
Pupcracker: For the third year in a row, Richmond Ballet will partner with Virginia Beach SPCA during the Sunday matinee for a meet and greet with adoptable dogs before the show and during intermission. The dogs will also make an appearance on stage during the performance.
Clara’s Tea Party: This elegant seated tea with tasty sweets will be held from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. immediately following the 2:00 p.m. Saturday matinee performance at Chrysler Hall. Guests will meet Clara and other characters from the Kingdom of Sweets during this intimate family event. To purchase tickets to "Clara's Tea Party", visit Ticketmaster.com, pick seats for the Saturday, December 7th 2:00 p.m. show, then select the "Clara's Tea Party" add-on prior to checkout. Tea party tickets are $30 per person.
Tickets to The Nutcracker start at $25. Tickets can be purchased at the Scope Arena Box Office, by phone at 800.745.3000 or online by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/venueartist/8274/2012888?brand=seven
