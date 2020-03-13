VIRGINIA BEACH
In an era that celebrates positive vibes, The Beach Boys are bringing
their “Good Vibrations” back to Virginia Beach. As The Beach Boys mark more than a half-century of making music,
the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history. Their name has become synonymous with the California lifestyle and has become an American icon to fans around the world. The Beach Boys will pull into town to perform on Tuesday, September 22 at 8 PM.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at YnotTix.com, by calling 757-385-2787, the Sandler Center Box Office located at 201 Market Street, Virginia, 23462. Tickets are priced at $110.00, $100.00, $89.50, and $79.50. Tickets include an album bundle. To receive the exclusive pre-sale code to purchase tickets before the general public, join the Sandler Center Cyber Club at SandlerCenter.org/connect/email-sign-up. The pre- sale for this show will be Thursday, March 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth including “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music”, and “Kokomo.” The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks. As summer winds to an end this September, embrace the endless summer mentality that The Beach Boys champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.