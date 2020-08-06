NORFOLK
Selden Market, located at 208 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk, is pleased to announce that S’mores Amore will occupy a storefront location beginning August 21. Selden Market helps small businesses get established by providing a nurturing environment for local entrepreneurs to create and expand their businesses with affordable rents, education and a supportive peer community.
S'mores Amore was established in July 2018 at Selden Market as a pop-up vendor. It offers customers the ultimate s'mores experience by giving them all of the elements of having s'mores at a campfire with a modern twist.
It offers one-of-a-kind variations in a multitude of flavors of s'mores brownies and blondies. After a very special process, each s’more is hand cut and made with layers of made-from-scratch fluffy marshmallow, brownies or blondies and its homemade graham cracker cookie crust. S’mores Amore torches the marshmallows on top to recreate the smells and gooey deliciousness that is the most satisfying and magical part of s'mores. A recently expanded menu provides customers with other dessert offerings.
Owner Duane Dinio graduated from Old Dominion University in 2003 and the Culinary Institute of Virginia in Norfolk in 2010. In 2019, S’mores Amore was selected as one of only a handful of local vendor partners to feature products in Wegmans Food Markets in Virginia Beach. S’mores Amore has collaborated with local breweries to feature alcoholic flavors known as the ABC (Another Boozy Creation) series. Dinio has hand cut more than 20,000 s’mores brownies and blondies since his opening in 2018.
“Selden Market was the only place in the Hampton Roads area that offered an opportunity for a startup food service business like ours to begin our journey into entrepreneurship while being affordable,” said Dinio. “In addition, Selden Market offers a multitude of resources to encourage the development of all of the businesses in it who are committed to growing their brand.”
“I can’t think of a more deserving business to be added to our storefront lineup,” said Selden Market Director Careyann Weinberg. “S’mores Amore really creates an experience for their customers by freshly firing their treats as they’re ordered. Duane, his wife Kristine and their team are all so genuinely kind, and they put so much love and focus into their products and business. It shows in everything they do. Duane is always eager to learn and explore ways to expand his business model.”
S’mores Amore popup is open on Fridays and Saturdays until the storefront opens in August. Expect more menu items, special flavors, beverages and more as S’mores Amore continues to expand its offerings later this year. Follow along at facebook.com/smoresamorenfk/ and instagram.com/smoresamorenfk/.
During COVID-19, Selden Market has successfully recruited three new storefront tenants. Current storefronts are open Fridays and Saturdays 10 am-5 pm and Sundays 11 am-5 pm. Get the most up-to-date info on shop hours and operations on Selden Market’s Facebook page and at www.seldenmarket.com.
Selden Market, recently named a Best Shopping Center (Southside) by Coastal Virginia Magazine’s Readers Choice Awards, features 11 storefront tenants in addition to daily, weekly and monthly pop-up businesses. More information can also be found by visiting the Selden Market website.
Selden Market is operated by Downtown Norfolk Council (DNC) a private, not-for-profit membership organization comprised of businesses and individuals working toward a dynamic, attractive and prosperous Downtown. DNC also manages the Downtown Norfolk Improvement District, a 50-block special services district with enhanced services that keep Downtown friendly, safe and spotless. Connect with Downtown Norfolk on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or visit downtownnorfolk.org.
