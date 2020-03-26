Virginia Beach
How do you keep kids busy, connected, learning and keep the music playing during a time of social distancing? School of Rock, whose model is to bring young musicians together in group rehearsals and performances, is working in innovative ways to find solutions to keep the kids jamming!
This week, School of Rock’s nationwide network launched School of Rock Remote, a new online instruction option that gives kids and families the option of continuing their School of Rock education from home until they can return to the school for group rehearsals. The Remote program combines the use of a safe, secure platform combined with the patent-pending School of Rock Digital App to allow students to continue to take one-on-one lessons and interact with their teachers without disruption.
School of Rock is also kicking off Virtual Music Masterclasses this week. Students will be assigned projects and receive feedback from School of Rock’s community of professional musicians and teachers. Combined, School of Rock Remote, the Method and virtual workshops will give School of Rock students an opportunity to keep doing something they love, learning and battle isolation and boredom.
Because School of Rock emphasizes student safety, the program bypasses more common public social media platforms like Facetime and Skype, and uses a private, password protected app for exclusive content and instruction. Still, School of Rock Remote is easy, fun and the next best thing to spending time with your instructors, friends and bandmates.
“School of Rock is all about connection, learning together, performing and building community around music,” said Eric Lonning. “Our school is a community where we rehearse together, play songs that rock and put on great shows. Of course, for the safety of our students our group rehearsals are temporarily on hold – but we are finding new and creative ways to keep the music playing.”
Lonning said the new School of Rock Remote is also a great way to help families through an unprecedented time of isolation when school and so many social activities from movies to sports to concerts are not available. The program also helps his staff of professional musicians earn money teaching in a time when their income from gigs has been decimated.
“Every day, people in Virginia are wondering, ‘how are we going to get through today?’ We need to find new ways to keep our connections strong, so we can get through it together. While nobody knows how long we’ll be experiencing this ‘new normal,’ every parent knows it will be hard to keep kids engaged, learning and having fun. School of Rock Remote is one small but important way to keep kids engaged with something they love and feel the power of music to heal the soul,” Lonning said.
School of Rock has already started Remote lessons and has completed over 100 remote lessons in one week. School of Rock Remote works as a companion to the recently launched School of Rock Method, a revolutionary App that is an interactive and exclusive practice tool that puts more than 1,000 copyrighted songs at the fingertips of School of Rock students and instructors. The App features exclusive access to sheet music and fun and creative interactive exercises for our teachers can review and give feedback.
For even more help during this period, the Hal Leonard company, the nation’s largest holder of sheet music, is also giving School of Rock students temporary and exclusive free access to sheet music they can review and practice with at home.
“At School of Rock, we say we help kids rock on stage… and in life – and we’re all facing a major life challenge right now. We believe that the joy of playing and sharing music can get us through anything, and we’re going to keep our kids rocking,” Lonning said.
