Hampton, VA
The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center will host “Small Works” from December 10, 2019 through January 18, 2020.
While most famous artworks catch our attention due to their grandiosity, the Small Works exhibition is here to paint a different picture – a miniature one! Artists from around the region and around the Commonwealth are chosen to display miniature and small artworks. Artworks in all media are represented, and the exhibition presents a wide range of styles, techniques, content, imagery and intent. Small two-dimensional works are required to be no larger than 80 square inches and small three-dimensional works are required to be no larger than 10 inches on any side.
The Small Works Artist Reception will take place on Saturday, December 14 from 3 p.m. –5 p.m.
“After many years of hosting this annual exhibition, Small Works has become a legacy at The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center. I’m proud of the regional artists who submit their small works to contribute to a larger vision throughout our gallery space; a feat that is augmented by the new Hampton Holiday Fine Arts Bazaar,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr.
The two-day Hampton Holiday Fine Arts Bazaar will take place on Saturday, December 14 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday, December 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and features original, handmade works from artists around Coastal Virginia. Visitors can meet the artists and shop for extra special holiday gifts!
“We are so excited about this year’s Small Works exhibition! We have over 450 works by 150 artists. This is the only show where people who purchase the art can take it home that day starting after the reception which will take place in conjunction with the Holiday Fine Arts Bazaar happening upstairs on the second floor,” said Visual Arts Center Manager Jennifer Morningstar.
Admission is free and open to the public.
The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center
4205 Victoria Boulevard
Hampton, VA 23669
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.