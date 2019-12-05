Hampton, Virginia
This Holiday Season, slip into a warm sweater, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and head to Hampton, Virginia for a large helping of holiday cheer. Whether taking in a special seasonal performance at The American Theatre in Phoebus, enjoying a nautical parade of lights on the Hampton River, or cheering traditional street parades in Coliseum Central and downtown Hampton, there is an activity or event for every member of the family to celebrate this holiday season.
December 6-7, the 2019 Holiday and Kwanzaa Marketplace and Jazz Brunch fills the galleries of Hampton University Museum. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on December 7, guests may purchase holiday and Kwanzaa gifts from the museum gift shop. The shop specializes in African, African-American, and other multicultural items and artwork. At 5:30 p.m., enjoy special holiday music, sales, and planned activities. On December 8, in addition to shopping Noon- 4:00 p.m., opt to partake in a delicious holiday and Kwanzaa inspired brunch. Though the event is free, there is a fee for the brunch.
The 31st annual Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade sails back into downtown on Friday, December 13. Cruise into downtown Hampton for festivities beginning at 6:00 p.m., as this highly anticipated parade of illuminated power and sail boats will be visible from anywhere along the Hampton River. Those who don’t have a vessel but want to join the action can board the Miss Hampton II. Attendees interested in riding on the Miss Hampton II are encouraged to make reservations by calling 757/722-9102. The admission is an unwrapped toy that will be donated to Toys for Tots. Captains who wish to enter their craft in the parade are encouraged to call 757/727-1271.
On December 14, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., the Hampton History Museum plays host to Holiday Open House, a brand new event featuring heirloom ornament making, live holiday music, train displays, face painting and more family fun to get you in the spirit of the season. Explore over 400 years of the city’s past from the days of the Kecoughtan Native Americans to Space Race in the Hampton History Galleries. On the second floor, view 45 extraordinary watercolor drawings and maps in the special exhibit “Civil War Journey: The Maps and Sketches of Private Robert Sneden.”
December 14 also marks the return of the Hampton Holly Days Parade beginning at 7:00 p.m. Join us for an evening of enchantment at the Peninsula’s largest illuminated holiday parade. Fun includes music from marching bands, spectacular floats, and the man of the hour, Santa. The parade goes from Eaton Street and Settlers Landing Road to Darling Stadium.
Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the 344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Center, Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton History Museum, harbor tours and cruises, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among others.
Other events
6-7 26th Annual Holiday and Kwanzaa Marketplace and Family Fun Day Open House
The Annual Holiday and Kwanzaa Marketplace offers holiday and Kwanzaa gifts from the Museum Gift Shop specializing in African, African-American and other gift items. Select vendors will be available with hand crafted items including jewelry, soaps, textiles and art. Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Cost (Saturday events only): $3.00 for adults, $1.00 for children age 10 and under. 757/727-5308 http://museum.hamptonu.edu/ (Hampton University, Hampton, VA 23668)
6 Phoebus Holiday Illumination
Join us for the 8th annual illumination event! Shop with Phoebus merchants for special deals, and more. There will special performances and Santa will even stop by! Mallory Street, Mellen Street and Hope Street in Phoebus. 5p.m. - 9 p.m. Free Admission. 757/826-1862. www.phoebusevents.com (212 E Mellen Street, Hampton, VA 23663)
7 Fort Monroe Mistletoe Homes Tour
Celebrate the season with a walking tour of several of the most beautiful, historic homes, and other points of interests, all decorated for the holidays. Special priced tickets will be available in mid-October. Fort Monroe. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission Fee. 757/637-7778. www.fmauthority.com (Fort Monroe)
7 A Debby Boone Christmas
Celebrate the season with three-time Grammy winner Debby Boone! This holiday concert celebrates the 30th anniversary of her album Home For Christmas, which includes “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time is Here,” “White Christmas” and other yuletide favorites. There’s no better way to kick off the holidays! The American Theatre. 8:00 p.m. $35. 757/722/2787. www.hamptonarts.net (125 East Mellen Street, Hampton, VA 23663)
7 Phoebus Annual Illumination
Join us for the seventh annual illumination event! Shop with Phoebus merchants for special deals, and more. There will special performances and Santa will even stop by! Mallory Street, Mellen Street and Hope Street in Phoebus. 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Free Admission. www.phoebusvaevents.com (212 E Mellen Street, Hampton, VA 23663)
8 Winter Classics & Holiday Favorites
Christmas bells are ringing and so much more when HRP brings to life beloved holiday, film and classical compositions — not to mention a special guest appearance by the Golden Baton raffle winner! You won't want to miss this fan-favorite program for the whole family. The American Theatre. 2:30 p.m. $20. 757/722/2787. www.hamptonarts.net (125 East Mellen Street, Hampton, VA 23663)
13 Annual Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade
Cruise into the spirit of the holiday season at the 31st annual Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade. More than 20 boats are expected to participate. This parade of illuminated power and sail boats will be visible from anywhere along the Hampton River, however spectators wanting to hear the narration will want to find a spot near the Hampton Maritime Center. Downtown Hampton waterfront. 7 p.m. Free Admission. 757/727-1276. www.downtownhampton.com (710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669)
12 Christmas with the Nelsons, starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson
Third generation Matthew and Gunnar seamlessly weave together songs and stories from their showbiz family, along with their own chart-topping Billboard Christmas singles. This heart-warming multi-media live concert features quick humor, soaring sibling vocals and state-of-the-art big screen video that pays tribute to their legendary father, Ricky Nelson, as well as their grandparents Ozzie and Harriet. A holiday show for all ages, the entire family invites you to celebrate Christmas with the Nelsons! The American Theatre. 8:00 p.m. $35. 757/722/2787. www.hamptonarts.net (125 East Mellen Street, Hampton, VA 23663)
14 The Soul and Spirit of Christmas with CeCe Winans
Heart and Soul. Joy and Love. Powerhouse vocalist CeCe Winans delivers all that and more in this holiday concert that will have you on your feet by evening’s end! Winans’ dynamic presence has graced stages around the world as she reimagines gospel with the captivating sounds of pop, country and R&B. The American Theatre. 8:00 p.m. $35. 757/722/2787. www.hamptonarts.net (125 East Mellen Street, Hampton, VA 23663)
14 Holiday Open House
Whether you are searching for a holiday gift for the family, friends, or as a treat to yourself, you’re sure to find it at the Hampton Holiday Market. The market features heritage foods, arts and traditional crafts, demonstrations, roasted chestnuts, hot cider, entertainment, and more. Hampton History Museum. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free Admission. www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org (120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton, VA 23669)
14 Holly Days Illuminated Parade
The Peninsula’s largest illuminated parade! Join us for an evening of enchantment as you view the creative floats, listen to the high school bands, salute the military marching units and exciting drill teams, and wave at the beauty queens. Of course this parade is not complete without everyone’s favorite, Santa Claus. Downtown Hampton. 7 p.m. Free Admission. 757/727-8311. www.hampton.gov/parks (Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.