With other sporting events shuttered due to COVID-19 concerns, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) carries on. WrestleMania, the biggest sports entertainment event of the entire year, was originally slated to take place on Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in front of thousands of fans. Since travel is restricted and public cannot congregate, this year’s event will broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in front of only essential crew members. Additionally, the event is touted as being Too Big for One Night, resulting in a two-night extravaganza. The action starts at 7 PM EST on Saturday, April 4 and resumes at 7 PM April 5 for night two. The host for the festivities? Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.
During January’s Royal Rumble match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to the ring after retiring nearly a decade before. Though briefly cooperative, Edge eliminated his former Rated RKO partner Randy Orton from the contest. While Edge addressed the crowd about his return on the next night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton hit Edge with an RKO and con-chair-to. Orton would follow-up with an RKO to Edge’s wife and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, prompting Edge’s return to Raw. At WrestleMania, Edge returns to singles action against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.
Drew McIntyre was this year’s Royal Rumble match winner. After his dominant elimination of Brock Lesnar from that match, McIntyre opted to contend for Lesnar’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Shayna Baszler was victorious in the women’s Elimination Chamber match in February and will face Becky Lynch for her Raw Women’s Championship. On the SmackDown side, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is scheduled to defend against Roman Reigns. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has to defend against four other competitors in an elimination match. These competitors include Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina, and Bayley’s best friend Sasha Banks.
For the first time ever, the NXT Women’s Championship will be defended at WrestleMania. Following her victory in the women’s Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair turned her attention to NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Could Charlotte become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion? In a personal contest, “Phenomenal” AJ Styles will go one-on-one with The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. Former Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will battle John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. Details are not available currently regarding the Boneyard or Firefly Fun House match stipulations.
Also announced: Daniel Bryan versus Sami Zayn for Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship, Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins, The Miz and John Morrison defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Ladder Match, The Street Profits defending the Raw Tag Team Championships against Andrade and Angel Garza, Aleister Black versus Bobby Lashley, and Elias versus King Corbin.
WrestleMania Nights One and Two will stream on the WWE Network and also broadcast via pay-per-view providers. New subscribers receive WWE Network free for 30 days. For more information on WWE and the WWE Network, visit WWE.com.
Jonathan McLarty is a contributing writer for The Flagship, as well as a local sports and event photographer. Connect with him on Twitter (@JonathanMcLarty) and view his photography at McLartyPhoto.Zenfolio.com
