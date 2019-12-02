Professional wrestling Hall of Famer and stand-up comedian Mick Foley will appear in Norfolk this Saturday, Dec. 7 for Vanguard Championship Wrestling’s (VCW) Tidings of Destruction event. Foley, known famously for portraying Dude Love, Cactus Jack and Mankind in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), will be on hand to meet fans for pictures and autographs. Later that evening, Foley will be the guest on the often contentious Loulie’s Lounge segment hosted by Virginia Beach Funny Bone’s own comedian Tim Loulies. Foley will return to the Funny Bone for another night of comedic stories on Feb. 5, 2020.
The night’s main event will feature VCW Heavyweight Champion “El Intocable” Gino defending his championship against “Greek God” Papadon. This match was to take place in October, but Papadon was unable to compete. This change of plans resulted in a high-flying Number One Contender’s match between Tracer X, Kyler Khan and Jordan Oliver for a shot at the title that same evening. Tracer X nailed Khan with a top-rope 450 splash but was quickly disposed of and Oliver stole the pinfall victory. An exciting contest between Gino and Oliver saw Gino retain his title.
VCW Tag Team Champions Simply Safe-ish will compete this weekend against former champions The Hell Cats in a Titles versus Career match. After The Hell Cats refused to compete in VCW unless contending for championships, Commissioner George Pantas has ordered this stipulation. Will The Hell Cats begin another reign as Tag Team Champions, or will VCW fans see the team of Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve compete for the last time?
Also scheduled for VCW’s final event of 2019: Dirty Money versus Joe Keys, Ken Dixon versus Kyler Khan, and Tracer X versus “Mr. Xcellence” Brandon Scott. The site for this event is Norfolk Masonic Temple, located at 7001 Granby St., in Norfolk. The action starts at 7:30 p.m., and advanced tickets can be purchased at VCW-Wrestling.com.
Jonathan McLarty is a contributing writer for The Flagship, as well as a local sports and event photographer. Connect with him on Twitter (@JonathanMcLarty) and view his photography at McLartyPhoto.Zenfolio.com
