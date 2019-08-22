Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch.