MILLINGTON, Tenn.
With the release of NAVADMIN 048/20, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) has officially launched the first Navy esports team, Goats&Glory. Esports is part of NRC’s initiatives to reach the next generation of Sailors in a digital environment.
Skilled gamers from across the fleet are invited to apply for a spot on the team. The next window for submissions to join the team will be March 15 through May 1, 2020. Applicants must be experienced gamers and meet the qualifications to be a recruiter.
It’s open to any Sailor who is E-4 and above, within BCA standards and who has passed the last three years of regularly scheduled physical fitness tests.
Detailed requirements are listed within MILPERSMAN 1306-964 and on Commander, Navy Recruiting Command’s (CNRC) website at www.cnrc.navy.mil/ESPORTS/index-esports.htm. When the submission window opens, a link will be provided on that website to allow Sailors to apply.
The team will be focused on competing in the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but Sailors who are talented at other games are welcome to apply, and they will also be able to compete in individual events and stream other games online.
NRC’s goal is to promote awareness and understanding of the Navy’s mission and opportunities by keeping an ongoing presence in youth culture. By obtaining this cultural relevance, NRC hopes its Sailors will become more relatable to the public, opening a door to conversations and thought about naval service.
"Like the Navy, esports is a competitive environment that requires loyalty, teamwork, effective communication under pressure, and a strong commitment to continual improvement," says Rear Admiral Brendan McLane. "By aligning with unique gamers, streamers, and leaders in the popular esports space, the Navy will improve relatability with prospective Sailors and be able to better share sea stories about Navy life."
Potential selectees will be further screened for the team, and upon approval, they will receive orders to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) in Millington, Tennessee. En route from their current command, they will also be sent to Navy Orientation Recruiting Unit (NORU) in Pensacola, Florida to develop the skills required to be a Navy recruiter.
The Navy’s esports campaign kicked off on February 20, 2020 at DreamHack Anaheim, where the Navy’s esports ambassadors played one-on-one with gamers, challenging them to a variety of games and getting a foot in the door of this culture. This was the first step in testing the environment and the Navy’s plan to get involved.
This is an unprecedented opportunity for Sailors, and it represents the innovations necessary to recruit the Navy the nation needs in a challenging and ever-changing environment.
