NORFOLK, VA – During the month of May, we shift gears to two wheels by recognizing Norfolk Bike Month: an opportunity to bike to work or school, try out new trails and discover the benefits of biking. This city-wide community celebration is an annual partnership between the City of Norfolk, Downtown Norfolk Council, Hampton Roads Transit’s Traffix, the Elizabeth River Trail and many others.
Throughout the month, residents will find a variety of ways they can get out and ride safely – whether it’s a family ride along the Elizabeth River Trail, a solo trek through the new Northside Park Bike Trail or taking part in one of Bike Month’s signature events.
Norfolk is a wonderful place to bicycle and the City is committed to making it a safe and more convenient way to travel. The City’s new bike lanes and routes, as well as bicycle parking are just a few of the initiatives that make Norfolk a Bike Friendly Community.
Bike Month is also an opportunity to remind bicyclists and motorists to be safe and vigilant while on the road. In 2019, the City adopted the Vision Zero resolution – an initiative to create a safer environment for all who travel in and through Norfolk, whether by foot, bike, scooter or vehicle.
Motorists are reminded to:
• Share the road with cyclists. Bikes are allowed on City of Norfolk streets whether in a bike lane or not.
• Keep a distance of at least three feet when passing a cyclist on the street. It’s the law!
• Watch out when you open your car door when parked on a city street.
Bicyclists are reminded to:
• Follow the same rules of the road as a vehicle. Stop at stop signs and yield to pedestrians. Bike with the flow of traffic.
• Bike helmets are mandatory for those 14 years of age and younger. Wear bright clothing in the dark and use a white headlight or red taillight at night, so others can see you!
• Use the bikes lanes and buffered bike lanes. If you must ride on a sidewalk, be courteous to pedestrians. Riding is prohibited on sidewalks downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.