Damage Controlman 1st Class Veronica Scott, left, from Oceanside, Calif., and Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Noble, from Johnson City, N.Y., both assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, provide training about various digital tools and resources that Navy recruiters can utilize during the Philadelphia Swarm, Dec. 9, 2019. A Swarm event is a large-scale recruiting effort run by the nation's top Navy recruiters to saturate a specified market with Navy outreach, information and recruiting assets.