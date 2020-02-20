VIRGINIA BEACH
Orders to JEB Fort Story may seem like winning the lottery to some, living next to the ocean in a resort community has it benefits after all. Nice beaches, great restaurants and near endless recreational opportunities to name just a few. That being said, if you’re single and live in the barracks, Fort Story may seem a bit isolated and food options are scarce, especially if you don’t have access to transportation.
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service aims to change that and is expanding its on-the-go snacks, meals and sundries—including better-for-you options that support a BE FIT lifestyle—with micro markets located in the barracks on the installation.
Micro markets are self-service convenience stores that provide Warfighters round-the-clock access to snacks and small meals, including fresh fruit, salads, sandwiches and beverages in line with the Exchange’s BE FIT program. Some also stock sundries like aspirin and bandages. They are unmanned and automated, so shoppers can make a selection, scan the barcode, pay and be on their way.
“We saw a need for our single military members to have access to convenient, affordable and nutritious food items on base and the micro-markets made sense and seemed like a great fit,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Donohue, deputy commander, Joint Expeditionary Base Little-Creek-Fort Story.
Micro markets are flexible and commands can request to stock more apples, for example. Exchange managers will work with suppliers to customize inventory based on demand, ensuring each micro market is tailored to the needs of the installation.
Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, stated recently, “The Exchange supports the readiness and resiliency of Airmen and Soldiers wherever they are, day or night. Micro markets offer much-needed sustenance to those serving in small or secure facilities, where no dining options exist, or late into the night, after other restaurants and retail stores have closed.”
The micro markets opened at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story February 7 and are located in barracks 860, 861, and 862.
