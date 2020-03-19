VIRGINIA BEACH
To say the field learning standards officer (FLSO) position at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Oceana is challenging would be a gross understatement.
The responsibilities are too many to list, but include providing guidance and training management support to the learning site’s commanding officer and assisting in developing criteria and drafting policy regarding curriculum development procedures. Essentially, providing oversight and direction for every facet of curriculum development and delivery at a Naval Education Training Command learning site.
CNATTU Oceana’s FLSO is Kevin Kennedy, and the impact of his efforts have been felt throughout the command.
CNATTU Oceana is comprised of a staff of 186 combined military and civilian personnel who coordinate to deliver training in 17 different pipeline curriculums comprised of 74 different courses graduating more than 5,000 Sailors and Marines annually. Kennedy is the cornerstone making it happen.
“There are a lot of moving parts here at the schoolhouse,” CNATTU Oceana Commanding Officer Cmdr. Gary Shelley said. “Most people do not realize how much work and effort goes into developing and maintaining curriculum. If anyone is at fault for that it is Kevin, because he somehow makes the job look easy! He is truly an invaluable asset and leader in our team here at CNATTU Oceana.”
Recently, a challenging task was presented to Kennedy to support a mobile training team (MTT) assigned with delivering the Aircraft Confined Spaces Program (ACSP) course to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 stationed at Marine Corps Base, Kaneohe Bay (K-Bay), Hawaii with only a 16-day notice. In an ironic occurrence of Murphy’s Law, the ACSP course was under revision at the time of the request.
Additionally, the MTT point of contact would be unavailable five days prior to the course start date, changing a 16-day window to provide course materials into a frantic compressed timeline to support. Foreseeing technical difficulties with uploading the course materials to a remote server that does not normally support the ACSP course, Kennedy knew the revisions would have to be completed and mailed out. Displaying poise and professionalism, Kennedy completed the ACSP course revisions and instructional media information (IMI) slide verification in two days to have the materials mailed in time to support the ACSP course start date.
Kennedy’s effort was praised by Joe Meehan, Naval Air Technical Data and Engineering Service Command (NATEC) liaison.
“[I] wanted to thank you and your stellar CNATTU Oceana team for your quick responses in delivery of ACSP MTT Course materials, to our NATEC Field Site Tech Reps,” Meehan said. “Delivery of MTT training, at the customer’s remote bases/sites, is a true value to the customer and saves precious travel funds in an austere budget environment. Per guidance in the CNATT MTT instruction, you have always come through with required course materials ahead of scheduled class dates and follow on entry of the completed courses, into Corporate Enterprise Training Activity Resource System is impeccable! Again, thanks for your outstanding team efforts and look forward to continued joint CNATT/NATEC training events, such as this ACSP MTT to MALS-24 in K-Bay!”
Shelley offered some perspective on the FLSO position and Kennedy’s impact so far at CNATTU Oceana.
“The FLSO is a monumental position, requiring in-depth knowledge of curriculum development, leadership and management skills as well, and Kennedy has these skills in spades,” Shelley said. “He has been a part of the CNATTU Oceana team for a little over a year and a half now, and his contributions are already having tremendous positive impact throughout the command.”
CNATT’s mission is to develop, deliver and support aviation training necessary to meet validated Fleet requirements. Its mission aligns perfectly with MyNavy HR Pillar 1, Force Development, ensuring Sailors and Marines are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and having access to career enhancement opportunities.
CNATT also is a technical training agent for the Naval Aviation Enterprise, an organization designed to sustain required current readiness and advance future warfighting capabilities at best possible cost.
