Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Zachary Garvalia, member of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Community Information and Resource Call Center, assists a caller on the phone by providing information. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.