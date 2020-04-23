WASHINGTON
Commander, Navy Installations Command has found a way to continue supporting Sailors and families while maintaining physical distancing.
Although Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSC) at Navy installations have temporarily closed their doors, they remain open for business – virtually and through teleconferences.
“We are still offering numerous services to our customers though telehealth, online training, webinars and numerous other virtual services,” said Shauna Turner, director of CNIC’s family readiness division. “The CNIC family readiness professionals are still providing services that are only a phone call or a mouse click away.”
FFSCs are currently offering telehealth, non-medical services over the phone instead of face-to-face counseling. For telehealth services, customers can call their local FFSC to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Virtual classes include Live Well Resiliency webinars, which offer participants with tips, tools and resources to support the Navy lifestyle. Webinars are open to all Sailors and family members. Webinars are scheduled throughout the month with each webinar lasting about an hour and a half.
The next scheduled webinar, “Time Management During a Crisis,” is scheduled April 16. Webinars scheduled for May include “Setting Healthy Boundaries During COVID-19,” “Household Goods and Smooth Moves” question-and-answer session, and “Stress Management in Times of Crisis.”
Registration is required. To register for webinars, go to https://learning.zeiders.refineddata.com/enrol/index.php?id=7367.
Another helpful online resource is CNIC’s Navy Spouse Navigation webpage, which serves as a one-stop-shop of information and other helpful resources for specifically for Navy spouses. From the page, which can be accessed at www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/family_readiness/navy-spouse.html, offer quick links to various Navy and federal programs, such as the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS), Navy Exchange and the Navy App Locker.
The CNIC’s Navy Spouse Navigation webpage also includes links to the coronavirus-related information and the latest updates from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
To find the information you need and more, visit www.cnic.navy.mil/ffsp
