Participants attend the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic-hosted quarterly fleet Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) familiarization seminar to increase fleet readiness February 11-14, in Norfolk, Virginia. Sponsored by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and Program Executive Office (PEO) C4I and Space Systems, the event is geared towards Carrier Strike Group and Amphibious Ready Group personnel who require familiarity with current afloat C4ISR systems and associated installation and logistics support processes and points of contact. This is the first of these seminars to take place outside of San Diego.