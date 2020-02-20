Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some rain or sleet may mix in early. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.