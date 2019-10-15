NORFOLK
Fleet Week Hampton Roads, Oct. 11-19, honors and celebrates Sailors, past and present, who are our neighbors, volunteers and citizens who actively work each day to enhance the quality of life for area residents and visitors. The week also recognizes Hampton Roads as "America’s Navy Town.
The week officially kicked off Friday, as Sailors volunteered their time at more than 60 area schools in celebration of the Navy’s 244th birthday. Participation included raising the morning colors, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, reading to students and taking part in other school-sponsored activities. School outreach continued this week as the U.S. Fleet Forces Woodwind and Brass Quintets visited 11 area schools to bring their love of music and naval service to today’s youth.
Events steamed forward as the Hampton Roads Chamber named Personnel Specialist 1st Class Cynthia Cordero the 2019 Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year at an award’s luncheon held at the Waterside Marriott in downtown Norfolk. Cordero was chosen from a group of 18 nominees for her community service and volunteer work adding up to nearly 500 hours with the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and for creating coloring/activity books called “Don’t let a disability disable you” to show special needs children that they can achieve any goal they set out to accomplish.
Capt. Brad Rosen, Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk dropped the ceremonial puck at the Norfolk Scope arena to kick-off the Norfolk Admirals’ season opener, families gathered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for a “Movie on the Lawn” for a free showing of “Toy Story 4,” and The Waterside District hosted Sailors for a Navy Birthday Social.
Saturday morning, NSA Hampton Roads Northwest Annex's held their annual Grunt Run and Runt Grunt. The event consisted of two parts – a kid's guided obstacle course and a run through the woods, complete with full-sized obstacles and several mud pits.
The Children’s Museum of Virginia hosted its 4th annual Military Appreciation Day. The museum saw nearly 1,000 area visitors, both military and non-military alike, who were eager to experience a wide variety of educational activities geared toward children of all ages.
The evening concluded as hundreds of Sailors dressed in their finest gathered at the Virginia Beach Convention Center to celebrate the Hampton Roads Navy Ball. The ball featured a special message from USS Leyte Gulf, currently deployed to 5th Fleet waters, and Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command served as guest speaker.
On Sunday, in addition to the celebrating the Navy’s 244th birthday, Bayside Harley-Davidson held their 19th annual “Rumble Through the Tunnels” motorcycle ride which benefitted the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) and saw hundreds of motorcyclists riding together through the various tunnels in the Hampton Roads area. All proceeds from registration fees and T-shirt sales went to NMCRS, totaling $5,000.
Fleet Week continues this week with a variety of fear events geared toward the general public:
On Thursday, ODU Women’s Soccer team takes on Florida Atlantic University at the ODU Soccer Complex. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m., game starts at 7 p.m. The annual night aims to break attendance records with this year celebrating Fleet Week Hampton Roads. Pre-game and halftime festivities will honor the men and women serving in the Navy.
On Friday, Naval Station Norfolk will host a free public concert with national recording artist Andy Grammer presented by the Air Force Reserve. Enter base through Gate 2, off Hampton Blvd. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert begins at 6 p.m.
… and on Saturday, Naval Station Norfolk presents Fleet Fest, which will include free public guided ship tours, car show, chili cook-off, music, food trucks, kids area, static displays and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter base through Gate 2, off Hampton Blvd.
Follow the Fleet Week Hampton Roads events across all social media platforms at #FWHR19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.