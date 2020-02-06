NORFOLK
The U.S. Navy (USN), Marine Corps (USMC) and Coast Guard (USCG) are proud to announce the dates for 2020 Fleet Week New York (FWNY). The weeklong event runs from May 20-26.
Now in its 32nd year, FWNY is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. The week will include free public ship tours, military static displays and performances, and military helicopters landing at public schools and parks to showcase the skilled expertise of today’s maritime services.
“We are very excited to be back in the ‘Big Apple’ to celebrate 2020 Fleet Week New York,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “We welcome the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to tour our ships and meet the men and women who work tirelessly each day to keep our nation safe.”
FWNY officially kicks-off with the annual Parade of Ships on Wednesday, May 20. Five USN ships, two USCG cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats (YPs), one Military Sealift Command ship, and one Royal Canadian Navy vessel are scheduled to participate this year.
Ships will be open for free public tours daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, May 21 through Monday, May 25. Last year, more than 66,000 people had an opportunity to take ship tours and more than 37,000 people experienced helicopter landings at area parks and schools.
While in port, service members will visit area schools, soup kitchens and senior centers; provide a helping hand through revitalization projects; and interact with the community at local parades and gatherings. It is estimated that nearly 3,500 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will take part in various events through Memorial Day.
For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, visit the official FWNY website at www.fleetweeknewyork.com, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, or “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter. FWNY photos can be viewed online at www.dvidshub.net/feature/fwny2020 and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/fleetweeknyc. Join the conversation on social media by using #FleetWeekNYC
