Fleet Readiness Center East apprentices attend their first day of classes at Craven Community College Aug. 19. The apprentices started the program in 2019, and were part of the FRCE's first class in the National Apprenticeship Program. The program offers participants the opportunity to work as full-time federal employees, receiving pay and benefits, as they pursue a combination of education and on-the-job training, with no prior aircraft maintenance experience necessary. The application period for the next class in the program will run March 16-20 on USAJobs.gov.