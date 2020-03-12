MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C.
Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) will begin accepting applications for the Naval Air Systems Command National Apprenticeship Program Mar. 16.
“We’re excited to offer our community this opportunity to build a stable and meaningful career,” said FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Nieto. “The program benefits the community and allows FRCE to strategically plan our future workforce. This is a chance for people to learn a skilled trade, contribute to the defense of our country and get paid while they do it.”
This unique work-study program offers participants the opportunity to work as full-time federal employees, receiving pay and benefits, as they pursue a combination of education and on-the-job training. Tuition is paid by FRCE. Apprentices will learn and work in FRCE’s production department, training in trades including machinist, pneudraulics, sheet metal, and aircraft mechanical parts repairer.
Those who successfully complete the four-year program will earn an academic certificate, trade theory certificate and certification recognized by the state of North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Labor. In return, they agree to provide the depot with two years of skilled labor.
To be considered for this opportunity, candidates must complete the application process on the USAJobs website (https://www.usajobs.gov/), for job announcement number DE-10736899-20-BSJ, and pass an assessment. There are a limited number of available slots and registration closes Mar. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.