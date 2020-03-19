PASCAGOULA, Miss.
The future guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) successfully completed acceptance trials on March 12, returning to Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), Ingalls Shipbuilding Division after spending two days at sea in the Gulf of Mexico.
During acceptance trials, the ship's crew performed a series of demonstrations for review by the U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). These demonstrations are used to validate the quality of construction and compliance with Navy specifications and requirements prior to delivery of the ship to the U.S. Navy.
"The ship performed exceptionally well and demonstrated that the ship is materially ready to execute her mission," said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "The success of these trials validates this highly capable ship will be a force multiplier when she joins the fleet."
DDG 119 is being constructed with the Aegis Baseline 9 combat system, which incorporates Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities, such as increased computing power and radar upgrades, that improve detection and reaction against modern air warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense threats. When operational, DDG 119 and her sister ships will serve as integral assets in global maritime security.
"DDG 119's exceptional performance during these trials is a direct reflection of the teamwork between Ingalls Shipbuilding and the Navy,” said the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Gulf Coast, Capt. Nathan Schneider. "I am proud of this ship and I am extremely proud of the Ingalls Shipbuilding and Navy team that built her. Right behind DDG 119 are follow-on DDGs that will be even better, including the first Flight III DDG which is a real game changer."
DDG 119 honors Delbert D. Black, the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, and will be the first naval ship to bear his name. Black is best known for guiding the Navy through the Vietnam conflict and ensuring proper enlisted leadership Navywide by initiating the Master Chief program.
The future USS Delbert D. Black is expected to be delivered to the Navy later this year. HII's Pascagoula shipyard is also currently in production on the future destroyers Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the first Flight III ship.
As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.