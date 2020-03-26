MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Navy announced March 19, that select Sailors can apply to participate in the Secretary of the Navy Tours with Industry (SNTWI) program.
Outlined in NAVADMIN 072/20, SNTWI is a unique and non-traditional opportunity for Active Duty and Full-Time Support (FTS) Sailors in paygrades E-6 to 0-6 to work with corporations. The tours are normally between 10 and 12-months in length depending on community and corporate requirements.
SNTWI Fellows are fully immersed in corporate industry to learn and observe corporate processes and best practices while actively engaged in projects and company operations. The knowledge gained as a SNTWI Fellow will assist in bringing innovative ideas and proven practices back to the Navy.
Applicants must be high performing, within physical standards of readiness, and within three months of their Projected Rotation Date by September 2020 in order to be eligible for participation. Additionally, applicants who are within 11 months of a career milestone, within three years of retirement, or within one year of re-enlistment by July 2020 are not eligible for this program. Unfortunately, no more applications from the Civil Engineer Corps or the Surface Warfare Officer Corps can be taken for the FY20-21 program. Sailors in the aviation community must contact their detailer with questions regarding eligibility.
Officer applications must be routed through the applicant’s detailer, and the Community Distribution Division will select candidates. Enlisted applications should be sent to the SNTWI program office at SNTWI_SUPPORT.fct@navy.mil. Eligibility will be based solely on individual community needs and demands. The SNTWI application, NAVPERS 1330/4, is available online at https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/reference/forms/NAVPERS/Pages/default.aspx. Additionally, all candidates must provide a biography and resume.
All communities must submit the names of their selectees to the Director of SNTWI (PERS-443) no later than March 31, 2020, and communities are encouraged to submit alternate names for unfilled quotas. The Community Distribution Division will make candidate selection and partner companies have final approval of candidates. Candidates will be matched with a company by July 2020, and the individual communities will notify selectees. Sailors selected for this program incur a service obligation of three times the number of months they participate in the SNTWI program.
For more information on eligibility, application details and specific community guidelines, read NAVADMIN 072/20 at www.npc.navy.mil.
