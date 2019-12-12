MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Navy Recruiting Command closed out fiscal year 2019 and exceeded nearly all officer and enlisted goals and set the second highest number for active duty contracts within the last 15 years. Despite a booming job market in the civilian sector and a low national unemployment rate, Navy recruiters were able to overcome competitive hiring and write 40,755 active duty contracts.
“This job market is one of the highest and hardest ones we have faced in a long time,” said Master Chief Navy Counselor Frank Tiongco, NRC national chief recruiter. “Some of the key factors that have helped us stay competitive are our highly trained recruiters, our cyber recruiters and our leadership’s willingness to try new and aggressive recruiting models to improve processes and bolster outreach to inform the community.”
According to a White House report citing the Bureau of Labor Statistic, unemployment dropped to 3.5 percent in September which marked the 19th month of unemployment staying below 4 percent. The nation hasn’t seen unemployment this low since 1969.
“Spreading the Navy message of who we are, what we do for our nation and what opportunities we give our Sailors has been the foundation of our long-term recruiting plan,” said Capt. Matthew Boren, NRC chief marketing officer. “This year’s success can be attributed to the outreach and new campaign initiatives we executed, but more importantly we couldn’t have done it if our recruiters hadn’t believed in our mission, shared feedback that made processes better and had the drive to meet their recruiting goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.