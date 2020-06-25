WASHINGTON
Vice Adm. Bill Galinis relieved Vice Adm. Tom Moore as Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command during a change of command and retirement ceremony today at the Washington Navy Yard.
Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, who presided over the ceremony, welcomed Galinis as the head of the Navy’s largest system command.
“Vice Adm. Bill Galinis has been an essential part of our acquisition community in PEO Ships, and he brings his own kind of servant leadership to this immense responsibility,” said Gilday. “The Galinis family represents service, and we are proud to have Bill take the helm of this organization that is so critical to generating naval power.”
Adm. James Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, echoed Gilday’s welcome.
“The experiences over your career have prepared you extremely well for this moment. You are the right guy to follow Tom; to build on the momentum he's established, and you will do so because we need you to,” said Caldwell. “The Navy and the nation are counting on you and your soon-to-be NAVSEA team to take us to the next step.”
Galinis, who reported for duty following his most recent assignment as program executive officer, Ships, now oversees a global workforce of more than 83,000 military and civilian personnel responsible for the research, development, delivery and maintenance of the Navy’s ships, submarines and combat and weapons systems.
“Coming into this job, my focus will be on our executing our mission and building this incredibly talented team,” said Galinis. “We will continue to build on the work this team has done and continues to do. On time, delivery of ships, submarines and systems will continue to be our top priority. And building a team to compete...and win; where all know they have opportunity to contribute and advance.”
Galinis is a native of Delray Beach, Florida and a 1983 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Post Graduate School.
His sea duty assignments included engineer officer on board USS Roark (FF 1053) and damage control assistant on board USS Vreeland (FF 1068).
His engineering duty officer tours include Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, New Orleans, where he worked on both new construction and repair projects including assignment as the Program Manager’s representative for the dock landing ship (LSD) shipbuilding program; Board of Inspection and Survey, Surface Trials Board as damage control inspector; and a number of program office and staff positions including USS Zumwalt (DD 21) and USS San Antonio (LPD 17) program offices, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations in the Requirements and Assessments Directorate, and in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Shipbuilding as the chief of staff.
Galinis’ command assignments include LPD 17 program manager; Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Gulf Coast; and as the commanding officer of the Norfolk Ship Support Activity ).
Galinis' flag assignments include commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center, during which time he also assumed the duties of deputy commander for Surface Warfare, Naval Sea Systems Command
He has received various personal, unit, and service awards including three Navy Battle “E” awards
Moore, who became the 44th commander of Naval Sea Systems Command in June 2016, said farewell to the command and the Navy. During the ceremony, Moore, received the Distinguished Service Medal and accepted a Meritorious Unit Commendation on behalf of NAVSEA.
“Tom's vision was to Expand the Advantage,” said Caldwell, Moore’s classmate from the Naval Academy class of 1981. “Tom's expression is, 'Hey, I want to win them all. I think it sums up Tom Moore as a naval officer and a leader. The mission. Winning them all. Our people--energized--aligned on Tom's vision and all-in on Navy. This is what Tom brought to NAVSEA: a crystal clear vision of the mission and a real commitment and a sincere joy in working with and caring for his people. And I have to tell you, no one's done it better.”
CNO Gilday offered his own unique insight into Moore’s naval service.
“We say, thank you Tom, for reminding us that everybody matters, and that humility is the foundation of great leadership. And Tom did more than just set the example here. He chartered a clear path for this enterprise to follow. Under his guidance, NAVSEA has certainly expanded our advantage.”
During his tour of duty, Moore led the NAVSEA workforce that encompasses more than 83,000 employees across 37 commands in supporting Navy missions, completing 218,000 contract actions and executing 36 active appropriations valued at more than $230 billion. These efforts included putting 53 Battle Force Ships and 200 boats and craft on contract and increasing the Navy’s Battle Force ship count from 272 to 299. Additionally, under his leadership, the command completed 207 CNO availabilities and 1,900 Continuous Maintenance Availabilities, optimizing efforts to reduce Fleet Maintenance Delay Days by 8,173 in Fiscal Year 2020, an 88 percent improvement over fiscal year 2019 levels, and putting the Navy on a path for zero days of maintenance delay in fiscal year 2021.
"You have made it a joy to get up and come to work each day,” said Moore to the NAVSEA workforce. “My favorite part of every day was roaming the halls or getting out on trials to listen to you. You epitomize the exceptional people who make this Navy great. I wish more of you could have been here today. You are truly the force behind the fleet.”
