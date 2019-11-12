Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.