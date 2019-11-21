YORKTOWN
Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Council Troop 4047 explored Cheatham Annex beaches and dove into science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related activities on a recent camping trip.
The Girl Scouts joined Rowan Lockwood, Chair and Professor of Geology at the College of William and Mary and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Water Manager, Jason Oliver. Together they explored the beaches of Cheatham Annex and learned about fossils commonly found in the area.
The exuberant girls were a refreshing change from Professor Lockwood’s college students.
“They are not afraid to ask questions and so they ask the most amazingly, imaginative and innovative questions because their curiosity hasn’t been worn down,” stated Rowan Lockwood, Chair and Professor of Geology at the College of William and Mary.
Professor Lockwood offered some insight into introducing STEM to girls. Starting as young as you possibly can, encourage that natural curiosity and get them outside, help girls figure out what is fascinating instead of allowing others to influence their interests.
“There are still a lot of people out there who have ideas on what women can and cannot do and so the easiest way for me to show girls they can do science is to do it with them,” stated Lockwood.
